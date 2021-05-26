Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product Type, Future Growth – Global Forecast by 2020-2025

Endoscopes are used for a variety of diagnostic, surgical, and therapeutic needs in clinical practice. The devices are often reusable and therefore require reprocessing to ensure patient safety and prevent transmission of microorganisms from one patient to the next. In recent years, there have been reported outbreaks by contaminated flexible endoscopes. The transmissions of harmful microorganisms via endoscopes are largely attributed to lapses in essential reprocessing steps. The complex design of the scopes aggravates proper cleaning due to their narrow, tight channels and microscopic crevices that cannot be easily reached. Organic debris and fluid can accumulate and settle in such tracts, enabling biofilm formation and potentially harmful microorganism growth. Therefore, proper reprocessing of endoscopes is regulated by a series of steps and procedures to ensure optimal cleaning results and thereby enhance patient safety.

How Big is The Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market?

The Endoscope Reprocessing Market is expected to be around US$ 2.15 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.5% in the given forecast period.

The major driving factors of Endoscope Reprocessing Market are as follows:

High Risk of Infections related to Improper Sterilization of Endoscopes

Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants By Government Bodies Worldwide

Rising variety of Hospitals and Growing Hospital Investments in scrutiny Instruments

Rising Prevalence of Diseases that need endoscopy Procedures

The restraining factors of Endoscope Reprocessing Market­ are as follows:

High price of scrutiny Procedures & Reprocessing instrumentation and restricted Reimbursements in Developing Countries

Issues relating to the security of Reprocessed Instruments

The Endoscope Reprocessing Market is segmented on the lines of its product, end-user and regional. Based on product type segmentation it covers high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents and wipes; endoscope tracking systems; endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems; automated endoscope preprocessors (AERs); and other products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges). Based on end-user it covers hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers). Endoscope Reprocessing Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:

An overview of the global market for Endoscope Reprocessing Market and related technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Endoscope Reprocessing Market

Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Report scope:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Endoscope Reprocessing Marketwith the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report includeMedivators Inc., Olympus Corp., STERIS Plc., Getinge Group, Hoya Group, Laboratoires Anios, Custom Ultrasonics, Inc., SciCan Ltd (Sanavis Group), Shinva Medical Instrument co., Ltd., ARC Healthcare Solutions Inc., Antonio Matachana SA, Choyang Medical Industry Ltd., DGM Pharma-Apparate Handel Ag, MMM Medical Equipment UK LTD, Medonica Co. Ltd., Belimed AG (Metall Zug), Steelco S.P.A, and Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc. amongst others. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry's most influential players.

The Endoscope Reprocessing Market has been segmented as below:

By Product Type:

High-Level Disinfectants & Test Strips

Detergents & Wipes

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

Single-Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

Double-Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems

Endoscope Tracking Systems

Advantages of Endoscope Tracking Systems

Other Products

By End-user Type:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers)

By Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

