Home Healthcare Market by Product Analysis & by Regional Analysis – Global Forecast by 2020 – 2025

The foundation and maintenance of hospitals and medical facilities and other such settings are more capital intensive in nature and involve big interests regarding capital and operational costs. In this manner, suppliers with the assistance of mergers and acquisitions are currently entering the quickly developing home healthcare services market trying to gain by the accessible open doors and contain costs. Home health care is a wide range of health care services that can be given in your home for an illness or injury. Home health care is usually having lower expenses, more favorable than and just as effective as care you get in a hospital or skilled nursing facility. Government initiatives to promote home healthcare are also fueling the growth of home healthcare market across the globe.

How Big is The Global Home Healthcare Market?

The Global Home Healthcare Market is expected to be around US$ 364.50 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of more than 7.2% in the given forecast period.

The major driving factors of Global Home Healthcare Market are as follows:

New developments technological advancement

Expanding awareness regarding the convenience and cost-effectiveness of products & services

Increasing aging population

Untapped developing economies and regions

Enhance global geriatric population

Initiatives to Promote Home Healthcare by governments

The restraining factors of Global Home Healthcare Market are as follows:

Concerns regarding safety of patients

Changing reimbursement policies

Coverage of insurance is limited

Lack and shortage of homecare workers and professionals

The Global Home Healthcare Market is segmented on the lines of its product, service and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers home tests and patient monitoring equipment, home therapeutic equipment, patient support equipment. Based on services segmentation it covers rehabilitation services, infusion services, skilled care / nursing, unskilled care services, telehealth services, hospice care services, respiratory therapy services, others. The Global Home Healthcare Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:

An overview of the global market for Global Home Healthcare Market and related technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Home Healthcare Market.

Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

REPORT SCOPE:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global Home Healthcare Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc., Amedisys, Inc, Apria Health Group, B. Braun Medical, Baxter Healthcare, BAYADA Home Health Care, CareFusion (A BD Company), Chemed Corporation (VITAS), Convatec, Corpak MedSystems, Covidien, Fisher & Paykel, Fresenius Medical, GE Healthcare, Gentiva Health Services, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kinetic Concepts, LHC Group, Inc., Lincare, ResMed, Roche, Sunrise Medical, Others.Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Home Healthcare Market has been segmented as below:

By Product Analysis:

Home Tests and Patient Monitoring Equipment

Fertility Tests & Aids

Pregnancy Tests

Gender, DNA & Parental Tests

Drug Tests

Alcohol Tests

Cholesterol Tests

HIV Tests

Holter Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Oximeters

Heart Rate Monitors

Thermometers

Stethoscopes

Defibrillators

Pedometers

Scales & Body Fat Monitors

Peak Flow Meters

Apnea Monitors

Baby Monitors

Coagulation Monitors

Diabetes Management

Home Therapeutic Equipment

4.2.1 Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment

4.2.1.1 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Equipment

4.2.1.1.1 CPAP Machines

4.2.1.1.2 CPAP Accessories & Consumables

4.2.1.2 Oxygen Delivery Equipment

4.2.1.3 Nebulizers & Accessories

4.2.1.4 Ventilators & Accessories

4.2.2 Home Dialysis Equipment

4.2.2.1 Home Peritoneal Dialysis Products

4.2.2.2 Home Hemodialysis Products

4.2.3 Home IV Equipment

IV Pumps

Other Home IV Equipment

4.2.4 Others

Patient Support Equipment

4.3.1 Mobility Assist Equipment

4.3.1.1 Wheelchairs

4.3.1.1.1 Manual Wheelchairs

4.3.1.1.2 Powered Wheelchairs

4.3.2 Walking Assist Devices

By Services Analysis:

Rehabilitation Services

Infusion Services

Skilled Care / Nursing

Unskilled Care Services

Telehealth Services

Hospice Care Services

Respiratory Therapy Services

Others

By Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

