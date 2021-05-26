Weight Management Market by Diet Analysis By Regional Analysis – Global Forecast by 2020-2025

Keeping a healthy weight is a healthy lifestyle. To maintain the weight and the calories we eat must equal the energy we burn. Food containing the right amount of proteins, fibers, and lesser amount of carbohydrates are considered as an effective weight management method. An increasing preference toward junk food, physical inactivity, and the developing fast food industry is prompting an undesirable and stationary way of life, which brings about weight gain. The rapid increasing growth of obesity and overweight is one of the important factors for driving the need for preventative care. Weight management is the combination of three sectors namely weight loss diets, weight loss services, and weight loss fitness and surgical equipment.

How Big is the Global Weight Management Market?

The Global Weight Management Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 442 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8% in the given forecast period.

The major driving factors of Global Weight Management Market are as follows:

Rising global prevalence of obesity

New trend lifestyle and increasing fast food industry

Technological advancements and government support

Growing markets and economies significant potential

Growing awareness about different solution

The restraining factors of Global Weight Management Market are as follows:

Expensive associated to surgeries

Limited insurance coverage

Regulatory Compliance

The Global Weight Management Market is segmented on the lines of its diet, service, equipment and regional. Based on diet segmentation it covers meals, beverages, supplements. Based on service segmentation it covers fitness centers, sliming centers, consultation services, online weight loss services. Based on equipment segmentation it covers fitness equipment, surgical equipment. The Global Weight Management Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Herbalife International, Inc; NutriSystem, Inc.; Weight Watchers International, Inc.; eDiets.com; BRUNSWICK corp.; Ethicon US, LLC: Ethicon Endo-surgery, Inc.; and GOLD’S GYM. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Weight Management Market has been segmented as below:

By Diet Analysis:

Meals

Beverages

Supplements

By Services Analysis:

Fitness centers

Sliming centers

Consultation services

Online weight loss services

By Equipment Analysis:

Fitness equipment

Cardiovascular training equipment

Strength Training equipment

Others

Surgical equipment

Minimally invasive/Bariatric equipment

Non-invasive surgical equipment

By Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

