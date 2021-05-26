Radiotherapy Market by Technology Analysis and By Regional Analysis – Global Forecast by 2020-2025

Every day new innovations are been made in every field and in healthcare lot of research and development is going on but for cancer till date radiotherapy is considered as most effective treatment overall for killing the cancer disease. Cancer patients who uses beams of high energy radiation to kill cancer cells in the body is known as radiotherapy treatment. Radiotherapy is infrequently used to treat mild tumors and different conditions, for example, thyroid ailment and some blood disorders. Radiotherapy is utilized alone or in mix with chemotherapy (chemo radiotherapy) to treat cancer tumor. Symptoms of cancer can be effectively controlled by radiotherapy. Radiotherapy might be utilized before surgery or after surgery to decimate small tumor cells that might be cleared out.

How Big is The Global Radiotherapy Market?

The Global Radiotherapy Market is expected to be around US$ 10.10 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.8% in the given forecast period.

The major driving factors of Global Radiotherapy Market are as follows:

Growing number of cancer patients and disease.

Technological innovations

Adoption of Radiotherapy Devices and Procedures are in raise

Driving Investments in Radiotherapy due to increase in demand for cancer treatment

Rapidly growing geriatric population

Spreading Awareness About the Benefits of Radiotherapy

The restraining factors of Global Radiotherapy Market are as follows:

Absence of adequate infrastructure

Visualizing Tumors is complex

Trained personnel shortage

Strict rules and regulations regarding healthcare

The Global Radiotherapy Market is segmented on the lines of its technology, product, application and regional. Based on technology segmentation it covers external beam radiation therapy, internal beam radiotherapy, systemic radiation therapy. Based on product segmentation it covers internal radiation therapy/brachy therapy, external beam radiation therapy, systemic radiation therapy. Based on application segmentation it covers external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy. The Global Radiotherapy Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The Global Radiotherapy Market has been segmented as below: (Accordingly)

By Technology Analysis:

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Image-Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

Stereotactic Technology

Proton Beam Therapy

Tomotherapy

3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D CRT)

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

Internal Beam Radiotherapy

Low Dose Rate

High Dose Rate

Systemic Radiation Therapy

By Product Analysis:

External beam radiation therapy

Compact Advanced Radiotherapy Systems

Cyberknife

Gamma Knife

Tomotherapy

Proton Therapy Systems

Cyclotron

Synchrotron

Electron Emitting High Energy Linear Accelerators (Linac)

Internal Radiation Therapy/Brachytherapy

Seeds

Applicators & Afterloaders

Electronic Brachytherapy

Systemic Radiation Therapy

By Application Analysis:

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Other

Internal Radiation Therapy

Prostate Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Breast Cancer

Penile Cancer

Other

By Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

