Radiotherapy Market by Technology Analysis and By Regional Analysis – Global Forecast by 2020-2025

Every day new innovations are been made in every field and in healthcare lot of research and development is going on but for cancer till date radiotherapy is considered as most effective treatment overall for killing the cancer disease. Cancer patients who uses beams of high energy radiation to kill cancer cells in the body is known as radiotherapy treatment. Radiotherapy is infrequently used to treat mild tumors and different conditions, for example, thyroid ailment and some blood disorders. Radiotherapy is utilized alone or in mix with chemotherapy (chemo radiotherapy) to treat cancer tumor. Symptoms of cancer can be effectively controlled by radiotherapy. Radiotherapy might be utilized before surgery or after surgery to decimate small tumor cells that might be cleared out.
How Big is The Global Radiotherapy Market?
The Global Radiotherapy Market is expected to be around US$ 10.10 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.8% in the given forecast period.
The major driving factors of Global Radiotherapy Market are as follows:
Growing number of cancer patients and disease.
Technological innovations
Adoption of Radiotherapy Devices and Procedures are in raise
Driving Investments in Radiotherapy due to increase in demand for cancer treatment
Rapidly growing geriatric population
Spreading Awareness About the Benefits of Radiotherapy
The restraining factors of Global Radiotherapy Market are as follows:
Absence of adequate infrastructure
Visualizing Tumors is complex
Trained personnel shortage
Strict rules and regulations regarding healthcare
The Global Radiotherapy Market is segmented on the lines of its technology, product, application and regional. Based on technology segmentation it covers external beam radiation therapy, internal beam radiotherapy, systemic radiation therapy. Based on product segmentation it covers internal radiation therapy/brachy therapy, external beam radiation therapy, systemic radiation therapy. Based on application segmentation it covers external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy. The Global Radiotherapy Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.
The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global Radiotherapy Market
The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), Ion Beam Applications SA (Belgium), C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), IsoRay Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Nordion, Inc. (Canada), Elekta AB (Sweden), RaySearch Laboratories AB (Sweden), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan).Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.
The Global Radiotherapy Market has been segmented as below: (Accordingly)
By Technology Analysis:
External Beam Radiation Therapy
Image-Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)
Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)
Stereotactic Technology
Proton Beam Therapy
Tomotherapy
3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D CRT)
Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)
Internal Beam Radiotherapy
Low Dose Rate
High Dose Rate
Systemic Radiation Therapy
By Product Analysis:
External beam radiation therapy
Compact Advanced Radiotherapy Systems
Cyberknife
Gamma Knife
Tomotherapy
Proton Therapy Systems
Cyclotron
Synchrotron
Electron Emitting High Energy Linear Accelerators (Linac)
Internal Radiation Therapy/Brachytherapy
Seeds
Applicators & Afterloaders
Electronic Brachytherapy
Systemic Radiation Therapy
By Application Analysis:
External Beam Radiation Therapy
Prostate Cancer
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Head & Neck Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Other
Internal Radiation Therapy
Prostate Cancer
Gynecological Cancer
Breast Cancer
Penile Cancer
Other
By Regional Analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
