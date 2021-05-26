Air Quality Monitoring Market by Product Analysis – Global Forecast 2020-2025

Air quality is somewhat that is essential to everybody, including people, entrepreneurs, and labors. It refers to the condition of the air that surroundings us, both indoors and outdoors. It is important for enjoying healthy life and comfort, low quality air threatens humans, vegetation, wildlife, water, and soil. The aim of this air quality monitoring is to shield humans and the environment from hazardous air pollution. Air can be monitored in some ways. The attendance of contaminants in the air, for instance carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, ozone, and particulate matter can be measured either through actual or cautious monitoring. In present time or continuous monitoring air is continually measured and the information is automatically transmitted to a central database. In case of discreet or non-persistent monitoring, contaminants gather on a filter over a specified period of time. A specialist then gathers that filter and sends it to a certified laboratory for measurement and analysis purpose.

How Big is the Global Air Quality Monitoring Market?

The Air Quality Monitoring Market is expected to be around US$ 7.60 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.5% in the given forecast period.

The major driving factors of Air Quality Monitoring Market are as follows:

Helpful government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control

Current government initiatives towards the development of environment-friendly industries

Technological advancements in the field of air pollution monitoring

Rising public–private funding for effective air pollution monitoring

Increasing global levels of air pollution

Growing public awareness related to healthcare and environmental implications of air pollution

The restraining factors of Air Quality Monitoring Market are as follows:

High product costs associated with AQM solutions

Slow Implementation of Air Pollution Control Reforms globally

Practical limitations associated with AQM products

The Air Quality Monitoring Market is segmented on the lines of its product, end user, sampling method, pollutant and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers indoor monitors, outdoor monitors. Based on end user segmentation it covers government agencies & academic institutes, commercial & residential users, petrochemical industry, generation plants, pharmaceutical industry, other end users. Based on sampling method segmentation it covers continuous monitoring, manual monitoring, passive monitoring, intermittent monitoring. Based on pollutant segmentation it covers chemical pollutants, physical pollutants, biological pollutants. The Air Quality Monitoring Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Teledyne Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), MERCK KGaA (Germany), TSI, Inc. (U.S.), Servomex Group Ltd. (U.K.), and Testo AG (Germany) are some of the key players operating in the global AQM market.Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Air Quality Monitoring Market has been segmented as below:

By Product Analysis:

Indoor Monitors

Fixed

Portable

Outdoor Monitors

Fixed

Portable

Dust & Particulate Matter Monitors

AQM Stations

By End User Analysis:

Government Agencies & Academic Institutes

Commercial & Residential Users

Petrochemical Industry

Generation Plants

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other End Users

By Sampling Method Analysis:

Continuous Monitoring

Manual Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring

By Pollutant Analysis:

Chemical Pollutants

Physical Pollutants

Biological Pollutants

By Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

