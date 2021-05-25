Home Healthcare Market Size by Product (Testing, Screening, and Monitoring, Therapeutic, Mobility Care) with Qualitative Analysis

Home healthcare is helpful in getting diagnosis and treatment of the disease among patients’ reception. Home healthcare delivers wide selection of health care services which are usually more convenient, expensive, and provided at door steps. It contains skilled medical professionals, including physiotherapy, physical therapy, skilled medical care, and therapy.
The first drivers of the global home healthcare market are the rising demand for testing, monitoring, mobility care products, therapeutic products, also as screening products, and among of these it’s the requirement for products that are taken into use for testing for diagnosis of illnesses that are on the upper side. Growing prevalence of diseases like cardiovascular, metabolic, Parkinson’s diseases, infectious diseases (HIV/AIDS) etc. have led the demand for the house healthcare. The factors that are boosting the worldwide home healthcare market are the expansion within the number of old people, the rising number of reoccurring illnesses, the favorable steps that the government has undertaken also because the increasing need for reasonable healthcare services.
The global Home Healthcare market is segregated on the basis of Software as Agency Software, Hospice Solutions, and Clinical Management Systems. Based on Service the global Home Healthcare market is segmented in Respiratory Therapy Services, Infusion Therapy Services, Skilled Nursing Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, Hospice and Palliative Care Services, Unskilled Care Services, and Pregnancy Care Services. Based on Product the global Home Healthcare market is segmented in Home Healthcare Mobility Care Products, Consumer Electronics, Testing, Screening, & Monitoring Products, Architectural, and Architectural.
Based on Mode of Control, the global Home Healthcare market is segmented in Remote, Simple Switch, Dimmer, Smartphone, and Others.
The global Home Healthcare market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Home Healthcare market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Competitive Rivalry
Philips Healthcare, Kindred Healthcare, Linde Group, Almost Family Inc., Abbott Laboratories, LHC Group (US), A&D, Amedisys, Fresenius, Omron, and others are among the major players in the global Home Healthcare market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The Home Healthcare Market has been segmented as below:
Home Healthcare Market, By Product
Testing, Screening, and Monitoring
Blood Pressure Monitors
Blood Glucose Monitors
Pulse Oximeters
Peak Flow Meters
Heart Rate Monitors
Fetal Monitoring Devices
HIV Test Kits
Sleep Apnea Monitors
Coagulation Monitors
Ovulation and Pregnancy Test Kits
Holter and Event Monitors
Cholesterol Monitoring Devices
Colon Cancer Test Kits
Home Hemoglobin A1c Test Kits
Drug and Alcohol Test Kits
ECG/EKG Devices
EEG Devices
Temperature Monitors
Hearing Aids
Pedometers
Therapeutic
Oxygen Delivery Systems
Nebulizers
Ventilators
Wound Care Products
IV Equipment
Dialysis Equipment
Insulin Delivery Devices
Inhalers
Other Therapeutic Products
Mobility Care
Canes
Crutches
Mobility Scooters
Walkers and Rollators
Wheelchairs
Home Healthcare Market, By Service
Rehabilitation
Infusion Therapy
Unskilled Care
Respiratory Therapy
Pregnancy Care
Skilled Nursing
Hospice and Palliative Care
Home Healthcare Market, By Software
Agency Software
Clinical Management Systems
Hospice Solutions
Home Healthcare Market, By Type
Home Telehealth Monitoring Devices
Home Telehealth Services
Telehealth Software Solutions
Home Healthcare Market, By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Home Healthcare Market, By Company
Philips Healthcare
Kindred Healthcare
Linde Group
Almost Family Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
LHC Group (US)
A&D
Amedisys
Fresenius
Omron
McKesson
BAYADA Home Health Care
Kinnser Software, Inc.
Roche
The report covers:
Global Home Healthcare market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
Global Home Healthcare market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Home Healthcare market
Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global Home Healthcare market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Home Healthcare market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Philips Healthcare, Kindred Healthcare, Linde Group, Almost Family Inc., Abbott Laboratories, LHC Group (US), A&D, Amedisys, Fresenius, Omron, and others.
Reasons to Buy this Report:
Gain detailed insights on the Home Healthcare industry trends
Find complete analysis on the market status
Identify the Home Healthcare market opportunities and growth segments
Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios
Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making
Philips
November 23, 2017- Philips increases its Healthcare home services outside Respiratory and Critical care
February 21, 2018- Philips launches Healthcare home services in Chennai with the ICU home
GE Healthcare
November 26, 2019- GE Healthcare launched the Edison Developer Program to accelerate the adoption and impact of intelligent applications and developer services across health systems
February 12, 2019- GE Healthcare and Preventive Solutions Collaborate to Connect the Heart, the Hospital and the Home Seamlessly