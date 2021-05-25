Home Healthcare Market Size by Product (Testing, Screening, and Monitoring, Therapeutic, Mobility Care) with Qualitative Analysis

Home healthcare is helpful in getting diagnosis and treatment of the disease among patients’ reception. Home healthcare delivers wide selection of health care services which are usually more convenient, expensive, and provided at door steps. It contains skilled medical professionals, including physiotherapy, physical therapy, skilled medical care, and therapy.

The first drivers of the global home healthcare market are the rising demand for testing, monitoring, mobility care products, therapeutic products, also as screening products, and among of these it’s the requirement for products that are taken into use for testing for diagnosis of illnesses that are on the upper side. Growing prevalence of diseases like cardiovascular, metabolic, Parkinson’s diseases, infectious diseases (HIV/AIDS) etc. have led the demand for the house healthcare. The factors that are boosting the worldwide home healthcare market are the expansion within the number of old people, the rising number of reoccurring illnesses, the favorable steps that the government has undertaken also because the increasing need for reasonable healthcare services.

The global Home Healthcare market is segregated on the basis of Software as Agency Software, Hospice Solutions, and Clinical Management Systems. Based on Service the global Home Healthcare market is segmented in Respiratory Therapy Services, Infusion Therapy Services, Skilled Nursing Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, Hospice and Palliative Care Services, Unskilled Care Services, and Pregnancy Care Services. Based on Product the global Home Healthcare market is segmented in Home Healthcare Mobility Care Products, Consumer Electronics, Testing, Screening, & Monitoring Products, Architectural, and Architectural.

Read more information about Global Market with Impact of Covid-19

To get Sample Copy of Business Report through this link: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-105933

Based on Mode of Control, the global Home Healthcare market is segmented in Remote, Simple Switch, Dimmer, Smartphone, and Others.

The global Home Healthcare market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Home Healthcare market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Philips Healthcare, Kindred Healthcare, Linde Group, Almost Family Inc., Abbott Laboratories, LHC Group (US), A&D, Amedisys, Fresenius, Omron, and others are among the major players in the global Home Healthcare market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Home Healthcare Market has been segmented as below:

Home Healthcare Market, By Product

Testing, Screening, and Monitoring

Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Glucose Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Peak Flow Meters

Heart Rate Monitors

Fetal Monitoring Devices

HIV Test Kits

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Coagulation Monitors

Ovulation and Pregnancy Test Kits

Holter and Event Monitors

Cholesterol Monitoring Devices

Colon Cancer Test Kits

Home Hemoglobin A1c Test Kits

Drug and Alcohol Test Kits

ECG/EKG Devices

EEG Devices

Temperature Monitors

Hearing Aids

Pedometers

Therapeutic

Oxygen Delivery Systems

Nebulizers

Ventilators

Wound Care Products

IV Equipment

Dialysis Equipment

Insulin Delivery Devices

Inhalers

Other Therapeutic Products

Mobility Care

Canes

Crutches

Mobility Scooters

Walkers and Rollators

Wheelchairs

Home Healthcare Market, By Service

Rehabilitation

Infusion Therapy

Unskilled Care

Respiratory Therapy

Pregnancy Care

Skilled Nursing

Hospice and Palliative Care

Home Healthcare Market, By Software

Agency Software

Clinical Management Systems

Hospice Solutions

Home Healthcare Market, By Type

Home Telehealth Monitoring Devices

Home Telehealth Services

Telehealth Software Solutions

Home Healthcare Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Home Healthcare Market, By Company

Philips Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare

Linde Group

Almost Family Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

LHC Group (US)

A&D

Amedisys

Fresenius

Omron

McKesson

BAYADA Home Health Care

Kinnser Software, Inc.

Roche

The report covers:

Global Home Healthcare market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Home Healthcare market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Home Healthcare market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Home Healthcare market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Home Healthcare market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Philips Healthcare, Kindred Healthcare, Linde Group, Almost Family Inc., Abbott Laboratories, LHC Group (US), A&D, Amedisys, Fresenius, Omron, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Home Healthcare industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Home Healthcare market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Some of the recent Developments in Image Sensor market are as follows:

Philips

November 23, 2017- Philips increases its Healthcare home services outside Respiratory and Critical care

February 21, 2018- Philips launches Healthcare home services in Chennai with the ICU home

GE Healthcare

November 26, 2019- GE Healthcare launched the Edison Developer Program to accelerate the adoption and impact of intelligent applications and developer services across health systems

February 12, 2019- GE Healthcare and Preventive Solutions Collaborate to Connect the Heart, the Hospital and the Home Seamlessly