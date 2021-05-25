Global Condom Market By Gender Type (Male, Female) & by Regional Analysis – Global Forecast by 2020-2025

Condoms are a thin sheath film usually made of latex and various materials are also used to produce Condoms. Basically condoms are used to avoid unnecessary Pregnancies and all Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs). Condoms are for Male and Female. Male condoms are a barrier between direct intercourses of genitals. A Male condom is used on a erected penis at the time of sexual intercourse to stop the bodily fluids from entering into the vagina. In Female condoms the thick, inner ring with closed end is used for placing in the vagina and holds condom in place. The thin, outer ring remains outside of body, covering vaginal opening.

How Big is the Global Condom Market?

The global condom market is expected to be around US$ 10.40 Billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of more than 10% by 2025.

The major Driving factors of Global Condom Market are as follows:

Rise in public health campaigns and marketing programs.

Popularity among the end users.

Rising Use of Condoms amongst Teenagers

Birth Control and Family Planning

The restraining factors of Global Condom Market are as follows:

Alternative methods of contraception.

Governing Regulations (Imports & Exports)

Under developed countries hamper market penetration due to lack of awareness and social sigma.

The Global CondomMarket is segmented on the basis of its products, The Global Condom Market is segmented on product as Latex, Non-Latex, Polyurethane (PU) Condom and AdditivesProduct Materials. It is segmented on Gender as Male and Female Condoms. Further in Non-Latex it is categorized as Polyisoprene, Polyurethane, Nitrile, Lambskin and in Additives it is categorized as Flavor Coatings, Spermicide and Lubricant. Global Condom Market is segmented on the channel of distribution also such as Mass merchandizer, Drugstore, Online, Other Distribution Channel . The Global Condom Marketon geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific & Latin America. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, India, China, Japan, Brazil and GCC countries.

The Global Condom Market has been segmented as below:

By Product Material:

Latex

Non-Latex

Polyisoprene

Polyurethane

Nitrile

Lambskin

Polyurethane (PU) Condom

Additives

Flavor Coatings

Spermicide

Lubricant

By Distribution Channel Segment:

Mass merchandizer

Drugstore

Online

Other Distribution Channel.

By Gender Type:

Male

Female

By Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

