Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market by Applications, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

The healthcare mobility solutions market has encountered considerable development in the course of the last couple of years. This business sector is relied upon to develop at a lucrative CAGR of 27.0% from 2019 to 2025.

Developing appropriation of cell phones and tablets in healthcare systems, rising spotlight on patient-driven mobility applications, propelled availability to improve the nature of social insurance arrangements, better cost productivity of mobility arrangements bringing about streamlined work process, lack of nursing staff and specialists upgrading the reception of mobility solutions, and strong entrance of remote systems, for example, 2G and 3G are components fuelling the development of this business sector. Then again, information security issues, short battery life of versatile PCs, absence of standard correspondence conventions and repayment arrangements, and infrastructural and cost issues posture real difficulties to the development of this business sector.

The global healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented on the basis of products and services, applications, and end users. Based on products and services, the market is segmented into mobile devices, mobile applications, and enterprise platforms. The mobile devices market covers mobile computers, RFID scanners, barcode scanners, and others. On the basis of applications, the market is classified into patient care management, operations management, and workforce management. By end users, the market is divided into payers, providers, and patients.

North America and Asia-Pacific are poised to register high growth rates in this market mainly due to the faster adoption of Smartphone’s and related advanced connectivity and network and increasing number of chronic diseases. The market in Asia-Pacific region will be driven by developing countries such as India, China, South Korea, Singapore, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and UAE. This is mainly attributed to the growing number of healthcare systems such as hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and other ambulatory care settings; and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders which need continuous patient monitoring, and rising awareness about advantages of mobility solutions in healthcare.

The global healthcare mobility solutions market is highly fragmented. Small market players operating at regional and local levels are challenging the market shares of the leading players (on the basis of cost differentiation and technical support services). In order to maintain their market shares, leading players are continuously developing new technologies and upgrading their existing products and services to enhance their product portfolios. Increasing competition is expected to drive innovation in the market, thereby helping the industry to overcome existing challenges in the field of healthcare mobility and at the same time address user compliance issues and unmet needs of the market.

The social insurance versatility arrangements business sector is very divided, with the vicinity of numerous substantial and also corner business sector players working at worldwide and provincial levels. A portion of the conspicuous players in this business sector incorporate Oracle Corporation (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), SAP SE (Germany), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Cerner Company (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Omron Corporation (Japan), and Airstrip Technologies, Inc. (U.S.). Different players in this business sector are Microsoft, Inc. (U.S.), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (HP) Inc. (U.S.), and Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.).

Mobility is rapidly becoming an integrated element of the healthcare ecosystem. Mobility solutions can enable efficient patient care, improve response time, enhance workflow efficiency, and increase patient throughput, while reducing costs and risks. Enterprise mobility solutions enable the integration of results from one department with many other databases and thereby enable the right diagnosis quickly, with faster response times and more rapid decision making, in order to improve quality of care and patient outcomes. In addition, the Smartphone boom and growing preference for self-care management have propelled the penetration of healthcare applications among consumers will continue to grow leaps and bounds in the coming years.

