Healthcare API Market by Services – Global Industry Analysis & Future Growth Forecast 2020 – 2025

Patient centric health care is a rising value based model for health care deliverance, which has resulted in an enhancement in greater patient satisfaction, better outcomes and care quality. Increasing center of attention on patient centric health care delivery by application programming interfaces (APIs) has been well-known over the current past and the appearance of a host of services includes remote patient monitoring and wearable medical devices has driven the need for healthcare application programming interfaces solutions. It is not all the time easy to choose which new doctor to consult. With the help of healthcare API, patients can get details such as specialty, experience and timing of a doctor before consulting them.

Patients can now follow their appointment indication and go only when essential. Additionally, healthcare API also enable remote monitoring and consultancy which in turn is carrying high quality medical aid to general people and rising in demand particularly in economies under progress. Payment processes are also being made quickly by these APIs.

How Big is the Healthcare API Market?

The healthcare API market is expected to exceed more than US$ 243 million by 2025; Growing at a CAGR of more than 4% in the given forecast period.

The healthcare API market is segmented on the lines of its services, deployment model, and end user and on regional basis. Based on services segmentation it covers medical device (wearable), payment, remote patient monitoring, appointments and electronic health record access. Under deployment model segmentation it covers cloud based and on premise. End user segmentation covers vendors, patients, healthcare providers and healthcare payers. The healthcare API market’s geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The Healthcare API Market has been segmented as below:

By Services Analysis

Medical device (wearable)

Payment

Remote patient monitoring

Appointments

Electronic health record access

By Deployment Model Analysis

Cloud based

On premise

By End User Analysis

Vendors

Patients

Healthcare providers

Healthcare payers

By Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

