Healthcare BPO Market by Regional Analysis Future Growth – Global Forecast by 2020-2025

BPO is a phase of outsourcing, which includes subcontracting the business procedures of a business enterprise to a third-party supplier that has the information in the required domains. It allows customers to boom their operational efficiency, focus on their center abilities, reduce time to marketplace, acquire get admission to fresh skills and revel in along with the state of the art technologies, and build an organization with a cost-effective fee shape in the end. The healthcare area has been witnessing the adoption of BPO offerings due to verified blessings, including fee discount, improved patient care services, and team of workers performance.

How Big is the Global Healthcare BPO Market?

The Global Healthcare BPO Market is expected to be around US$ 399.0 billion by 2025 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 10% in the given forecast period.

The major driving factors of Global Healthcare BPO Market are as follows:

Strain to reduce healthcare delivery cost

Performance of PPACA

Consolidation of healthcare systems

Compound clinical trial procedure

Strict regulatory requirements

The restraining factors of Global Healthcare BPO Market are as follows:

Fear of losing control over the outsourced process

Fears over service quality

The Global Healthcare BPO Market is segmented on the lines of its type and regional. Type is further classified into payer services, provider services and pharmaceutical type. Payer service is classified into claims management, member management, front-end/back-office operations, provider management, analytics and fraud management, finance and accounts and HR services. Under provider services it covers medical billing, medical transcription, medical coding and finance and accounts. Pharmaceutical is classified into manufacturing, non-clinical services and R&D. The Global Healthcare BPO Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Accenture PLC (U.S.), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.), Infosys BPO Ltd. (India), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (India), and Xerox Corporation (U.S.). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Healthcare BPO Market has been segmented as below:

By Type Analysis

Payer services

Claims management

Member management

Front f end/back-office operations

Provider management

Analytics and fraud management

Finance and accounts

HR services

Provider services

Medical billing

Medical transcription

Medical coding

Finance and accounts

Pharmaceutical services

Manufacturing

Non-clinical services

R&D

By Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

