IoT Healthcare Market Analysis by Size, Share, Future Growth, Market Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2025

Internet Of things (IOT) is a network which connects objects via embedded electronics, sensors, and network connectivity. IoT gather devices and share the information, making it possible to collect and analyses data faster and accurately. IoT being used in healthcare sector acts as a catalyst for improving real-time communication between patients and the care provider’s. IoT applications are mostly used to improve access to care, quality of care, and reduce the cost of the total care. As the investment will increase in the healthcare systems, it will be used in telehealth systems delivering better care for remote locations and monitoring systems for better decisions.

The IoT healthcare market is projected to grow from USD 41.22 Billion in 2017 to USD 344 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 30% from 2019 to 2025, mainly driven by growing investments in healthcare market by governments and various other stakeholders. The IoT healthcare market is analysed by six regions – North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central Eastern Europe (CEE), Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Further the region markets are also analysed by countries to understand the healthcare spending, government initiatives and underlying opportunities for IoT healthcare market. North America is the most matured markets owing to its extensive health infrastructure and the ever increasing pressure to control the healthcare costs.

Healthcare providers, payers, bio pharma and medical devices companies are investing heavily in adopting new technologies, enter new markets with acquisitions and forge multiple collaborations to scale and be ahead of the competitors. Healthcare market is favoured by government mandates which reduce healthcare burden on individual. One of the major trend in the market is hit by high consumerization. Consumers want to take control of their health and which has boosted the market for fitness bands such as Nike Fuel band, Google Glass, and Fitbit. The devices provide data at regular or scheduled intervals of time which are often supported by analytics for consumer to take control of their health and be aware of any variations from the normal health condition.

Healthcare organizations adopting IoT solutions to reduce cost of healthcare and also improve quality of healthcare delivery. Major capabilities of customer intelligence solution are predictive analytics, decision management, real-time scoring, customer engagement, cross-campaign optimization, customer lifetime value segmentation. Some of the major market players include GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips NV, Stanley Healthcare, and AirStrip Technologies.

This study covers and analyses” IoT healthcare market “globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.