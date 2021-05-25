Drug Discovery Informatics Market By Workflow Analysis – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2020 – 2025

The drug discovery is the method in which new applicant medications are discovered. Drug discovery informatics is used in many fields such as in pharmacology, biotechnology and in medicine. Drug discovery involves the medicinal chemistry, screening hits and optimization of those hits to increase oral bioavailability, metabolic stability, efficacy, selectivity and affinity. With the beginning of innovative analytics and cloud based technology, it is feasible to store, process and analyze huge amount of data sets at lower price.

How Big is the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market?

The Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 6 Billion by 2025.

The major driving factors of Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market are as follows:

Information technology development in the field of data mining and methodical with respect to drug expansion

Structured and unstructured data detonation

Increasing usage of cloud based services

The restraining factors of Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market are as follows:

Increasing chronic illness

The Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is segmented on the lines of its workflow, mode, service and regional. Workflow is further segmentation into development informatics and discovery informatics. Under mode segmentation it covers in house informatics and outsourced informatics. Based on service segmentation it covers clinical trial data management, sequence analysis platforms, docking, molecular modeling and others. The drug discovery informatics market’s geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Infosys, Certara, Charles River Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Albany Molecular Research, Selvita, DiscoverX, GVK Biosciences, ChemAxon, Novo Informatics and Jubilant Biosys. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

By Workflow Analysis

Development informatics

Discovery informatics

By Mode Analysis

In-house Informatics

Outsourced Informatics

By Service Analysis

Clinical Trial Data Management

Sequence Analysis Platforms

Docking

Molecular Modeling

Others

By Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

