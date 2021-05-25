Mobile Health (mHealth) Market by Services – Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

The era of mHealth is eHealth which means electronic health which is health care services through mobile technologies such as mobile phones. To generate data on an individual’s biology, physiology, as well as the daily environment, mHealth uses wireless and mobile technologies. There are increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as heart ailments, diabetes, and cancer is expected to boost demand. 3G & 4G LTE networks enable services such as video calling & high-speed data transfer which further helps in the fast delivery of telemedicine services.The services are provided in a two way as well as one way mode which is dependent on the data access programs.

Global mobile health market is estimated to reach US$ 248.0 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 33% till 2025.

The major driving factors of mHealth market are as follows:

The number of active subscribers is increasing and the coverage of mobile networks is growing.

This in turn increases the demand for smart devices.

There is increase in the occurrence of the lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity fueling to the growth of the market.

There is an increase in the cost of medical services and complexity.

Although the per capita income is increasing but there is no increase in the quality of medical services.

There is an increase in the inclination towards preventive care.

Portability, ease of use, automation and customization

The restraining factors of Mobile Health (mHealth) market are as follows:

Lower accuracy and the nascence of technologies especially in developing and under-developed regions.

The mHealth market is segmented based on Equipment as Blood Glucose Meters, BP monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Neurological Monitoring, Cardiac Monitors, Apnea & Sleep Monitor, Wearable fitness sensor device and Heart Rate Meters, Others. The mHealth market is segmented based on service as Wellness Services Market,Prevention Services Market, Treatment Services Market, Diagnosis Service Market, Monitoring Services Market, Healthcare Systems Strengthening Solutions Market. The mHealth market is segmented based on Stakeholders as Mobile Operators, Device Vendors, Healthcare Providers, Application Players.The mHealth market is segmented based on Therapeutic segment as Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Respiratory, Neurology, Others.

The mobile health market geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:

An overview of the global mHealth Market and related technologies. Analyses of global market trends and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025. Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for mHealth Market. Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications. Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

REPORT SCOPE:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of mHealth market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Philips healthcare, Omron HealthCare Inc., Bayer Healthcare, LifeWatch, Cardionet Inc., Masimo Corporation, Sanofie, Boston Scientific, AT&T Inc., and Johnson & Johnson. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry’s most influential players.

The Market Segmentation of Mobile Health Market:

BY EQUIPMENT

Blood Glucose Meters

BP Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Neurological Monitoring

Cardiac Monitors

Apnea & Sleep Monitor

Wearable fitness sensor device and Heart Rate Meters

Others

BY SERVICE

Wellness Services Market

Prevention Services Market

Treatment Services Market

Diagnosis Service Market

Monitoring Services Market

Healthcare Systems Strengthening Solutions Market

BY STAKEHOLDERS

Mobile Operators

Device Vendors

Healthcare Providers

Application Players

BY THERAPEUTIC SEGMENT

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Respiratory

Neurology

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Reasons to buy this Report:

Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned mHealth Market globally.

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of mHealth Market industry and unit capacity data.

Assess your competitor’s refining portfolio and its evolution.

