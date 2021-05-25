Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Future Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020–2025

Healthcare mobility is technology in which mobile phones and different wireless technologies are used in medical care. Healthcare mobility used for the perform of medicine and community healthiness support by mobile devices, and in treatment support, disease observation and for disease management. It manage the EHP applications in the data center.

The healthcare mobility market is anticipated to exceed USD 8.5 billion globally during the forecasted period. The market is projected to grow at exceptionally high CAGR i.e. 28% in the forecast period. North America and Asia Pacific are the fastest growing markets in owing to increasing use of smartphones.

The major driving factors of healthcare mobility market are as follows:

Growing penetration of tablets, personal digital assistant and smartphones

Expansion in wireless network technology

Lack of nursing employee

Lack of medical company

The restraining factors of healthcare mobility market are as follows:

Confidentiality and safety concern

Limited Data Integration capacity

Healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented on lines of its application, product and service and end user analysis. The healthcare mobility market is segmented on the lines of its application like mobile devices, mobile applications (Apps) and enterprise mobility platforms. The mobile device is further segmented as mobile computers, RFID scanners and barcode scanners. Based on the end user the market is segmented by payers, providers and patients. Under provider it covers hospitals and laboratories. Based on product and service the market is segmented into health applications (Patient-centric Applications) and enterprise solutions. The enterprise solutions is further segmented into patient care management, operations management and workforce management. Patient care management covers patient monitoring, case management, medication administration, patient Id (PPID)/patient tracking, specimen collection and tracking, dietary and nutrition and field data collection. Operations management covers patient admissions/discharge, revenue management, billing, claims processing, asset and facilities management and materials management. Workforce management covers scheduling, time and attendance management and other operations management solutions. The healthcare mobility market is geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:

An overview of the global market for healthcare mobility solutions and related technologies. Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025. Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for healthcare mobility solutions. Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications. Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

REPORT SCOPE:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of healthcare mobility solutions with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.

Key players profiled in the report include:

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Zebra Technologies

Philips Healthcare

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Omron Corporation

Airstrip Technologies Inc.

Other players in this market are Microsoft, Inc., Apple, Inc., Qualcomm Inc., IBM Corporation, Hewlett-Packard (HP) Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry’s most influential players.

The Healthcare mobility solutions Market has been segmented as below:

By Application Analysis

Mobile Devices

Mobile Computers

RFID Scanners

Barcode Scanners

Others

Mobile Applications (Apps)

Enterprise Mobility Platforms

by Product and Service Segment Analysis

Enterprise Solutions

Patient Care Management

Patient Monitoring Case Management Medication Administration Patient Id (PPID)/Patient Tracking Specimen Collection and Tracking Dietary and Nutrition Infectious Disease Monitoring/Field Data Collection Other Patient Care Management Solutions

Operations Management

Patient Admissions/Discharge Revenue Management/Billing Claims Processing Asset and Facilities Management Materials Management Others

Workforce Management

Scheduling Time and Attendance Management Other Operations Management Solutions

mHealth Applications (Patient-centric Applications)

Chronic Care Management Exercise Weight Loss Women’s Health Sleep Monitoring Medication Management Other mHealth Applications

by End-user Analysis

Payers

Providers

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others

Patients

by Regional Analysis

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned healthcare mobility solutions industry globally. Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry. Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of healthcare mobility solutions industry and unit capacity data. Assess your competitor’s refining portfolio and its evolution.

