Pharmacovigilance Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Future Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Pharmacovigilance is associated with drug safety which involves gathering, detecting, monitoring and preventing adverse reaction of drug. It mainly focuses on adverse drug reactions. The information accumulated from healthcare providers and patients plays a significant role in pharmacovigilance to transpire. The whole purpose of pharmacovigilance is to minimize the adverse effects of drugs on the patients.

Global pharmacovigilance market was valued USD 8.0 billion in 2025. The revenue of this market is projected to increase at CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. North America is the leading market for pharmacovigilance market globally with largest market 2014. Europe is a subsequent market owing to implementation of pharmacovigilance. Asia Pacific market is fastest growing market with highest CAGR accounted in 2014.

Increasing need of pharmacovigilance owing to increasing prevalence of adverse drug reaction is a major driving factor. Rise in intricacy of drug safety regulation by government is a growth factor for this market. Growing demand in paints & coating industry is one of the driving factor.

The global pharmacovigilance market according to clinical trial phase is segmented as pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV. The type of service provider segment consists of In-House and contract outsourcing. The market segments in terms of geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW).

Key players profiled in the report include:

Quintiles Transnational Corporation

Accenture Plc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb

PAREXEL International Corporation

Janssen Research & Development LLC

Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc.

United BioSource Corporation

Synowlwedge LLC

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Covance Inc.

ICON, Plc.

The Pharmacovigilance Market has been segmented as below:

by Clinical Trial Phase

Pre clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

by Type of Service Provider

In- House

Contract outsourcing

by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

