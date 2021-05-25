Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market by Type – Global Forecast to 2020-2025

A laboratory information system is software that successfully handles samples and related information to progress lab effectively. This software stores, handle and develop information which is collected from all medical methods and tests. Laboratory information system generates correct, accurate and faster result. It create information from ordering manage simpler to store and review over time to provide labs to estimate and develop operational effectively. Laboratory information system creates correct and faster result which is used by physicians and lab technicians.

The Laboratory Information Systems Market is anticipated to surpass more than US$ 2.50 billion by 2025. The market will grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.5% in the following period. North America is a leading market owing to implementation of laboratory information system.

The major driving factors of laboratory information system market are as follows:

Development in molecular diagnostics.

Increasing requirement in integrated healthcare

Increasing motivation in central government.

Rising old age population.

The Restraints factors of laboratory information system market are as follows:

Price of laboratory information systems is high.

High cost of protection and repair the Laboratory information system.

Requirement of skilled healthcare information technology experts.

The laboratory information system market is segmented on the lines of its component, delivery mode and end user.The laboratory information system market is segmented on the lines of its product like standalone laboratory information system and integrated laboratory information system. Under end user segmentation it covered clinical diagnostic, laboratories, anatomic laboratories, pathological laboratories, blood banks and molecular diagnostic laboratories. The laboratory information system market is segmented on the lines of its delivery mode on-premise, remotely-hosted and cloud-based delivery mode. The component used for laboratory information system is segmented into software and services component.The laboratory information system market is geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:

An overview of the global market for laboratory information system and related technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for laboratory information system

Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

REPORT SCOPE:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of laboratory information system with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.

Key players profiled in the report include:

Sunquest Information Systems

Cerner Corporation

SSC Soft Computer

CompuGroup Medical AG

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Medical Information Technology

Orchard Software Corporation

Computer Programs and Systems

Merge Healthcare

Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry’s most influential players.

The Laboratory information system Market has been segmented as below:

by Product Segment Analysis

Standalone LIS

Integrated LIS

by End-user Analysis

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Anatomic and Pathological Laboratories

Blood Banks

Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories

by Component Analysis

Software

Services

by Delivery mode Analysis

On-premise

Remotely-hosted

Cloud-based

by Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned laboratory information system industry globally.

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of laboratory information system industry and unit capacity data.

Assess your competitor’s refining portfolio and its evolution.

