Patient Engagement Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Future Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Patient engagement solutions aid patients handle their health care information and permits for better interataction with medical panel or doctor. It also allows patients to view test results online and communicate with doctors through electronic message. Patient engagement solutions are very important part in mhealth technology. Many healthcare company have patient engagement solution as target goal such as accountable care organizations and patient centered medical home. This technology allows patient to send, receive and view there information. It also provides secure communication and message exchange between patient and provider.

The Patient Engagement Solutions Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 28.40 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 16%.

The major driving factors of patient engagement solutions market are as follows:

Rising consumption of mobile health

Increasing status of patient engagement solutions between the aging peoples.

Initiatives and government rules

Important savings by stakeholders

Increasing partnerships and associations among user and merchant

The restraining factors of patient engagement solutions market are as follows:

Need of Interoperability

Security of patient data engagement solutions

Need of infrastructural funds

The patient engagement solutions market is segmented on the lines of its component, delivery mode, end-user, application and therapeutic. The patient engagement solutions market is segmented on the lines of its component like hardware, software and services. The software is further segmented into standalone solutions and integrated solutions. Under service segmentation it covers training and education services, consulting services and implementation services. Based on end-user market is segmented into individual users, providers and payers. The patient engagement solutions market is segmented on the lines of its applications like financial health management, health management, social and behavioral management and home health management. Under therapeutic segmentation it covers women’s health, mental health, fitness and chronic diseases. The chronic diseases are further segmented into obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The patient engagement solutions market is geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:

An overview of the global market for patient engagement solutions and related technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for patient engagement solutions

Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

REPORT SCOPE:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of coatings with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Phytel, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Aetna, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Orion Health, Medecision, Inc., Emmi Solutions LLC, Mckesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation and Getwellnetwork, Inc.. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The patient engagement solutions Market has been segmented as below:

The patient engagement solutions Market has been segmented as below:

By Component Analysis

Hardware

Software

Standalone Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Services

Consulting Services

Implementation Services

Training and Education Services

Other Services (Post-sale & Maintenance, Advertising, and Enrolment)

By Delivery Mode Analysis

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

By End-user Analysis

Providers

Payers

Individual Users

Others (Employer Groups, Government Bodies, and Pharmaceutical Companies)

By Application Analysis

Health Management

Social and Behavioral Management

Home Health Management

Financial Health Management

By Therapeutic Analysis

Chronic Diseases

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Disease

Obesity (Weight Loss Management)

Other Chronic Diseases (hypertension, Atherosclerosis, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD))

Women’s Health

Mental Health

Fitness

Other Therapeutic Areas (Dermatological Treatment, Sleep Monitoring, and Emergency Response (Vital Tracking))

By Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

By Regional Analysis

Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned coating industry globally.

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of coating industry and unit capacity data.

Assess your competitor’s refining portfolio and its evolution.

