Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market By Software Type – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Environmental health and safety tools are mainly utilized by companies to adhere with the environmental rules and standards involved with business and environmental health and safety. The execution of environmental health and safety tools has been witnessing a major growth owing to increase in business investment across EHS software platforms. Furthermore, multiple statutory and legal requirements to maintain environmental health and safety standards have surged the deployment of environmental health and safety tools across main business verticals which includes energy and mining, construction and chemicals and petrochemicals.

How Big is the Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market?

The environmental health & safety (EHS) market is expected to be around US$ 9296 Million by 2025; Growing at a CAGR of more than 12% in the given forecast period.

The environmental health & safety market is segmented on the lines of its components, end user and regional. Based on components segmentation it covers services and software. The services components are further segmented into certification, auditing, implementation, training, analytics, project management and consulting. Under software segmentation it covers energy and carbon management, environment, compliance, cost management, data analytics and quality and risk assessment. The environmental health & safety market is segmented on the lines of end user like healthcare, retail, government and public sector, manufacturing, transportation, agriculture, construction, energy and mining, chemical and petrochemical and others. The environmental health & safety marketis geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:

An overview of the global market for environmental health & safety and related technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for environmental health & safety.

Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

REPORT SCOPE:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Environmental health and safety Market for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include IHS Inc., 3E Company, International Finance Corporation, Enablon North America Corporation, SAP SE, UL LLC, and Medgate Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry’s most influential players.

The Environmental Health & Safety Market has been segmented as below:

By Components Analysis

By Services

Certification Auditing Implementation Training Analytics Project Management Consulting

By Software

Energy and carbon management Environment Compliance Cost management Data analytics Quality and risk assessment

By End-user Analysis

Healthcare

Retail

Government and public sector

Manufacturing

Transportation

Agriculture

Construction

Energy and mining

Chemical and petrochemical

Others

By Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

