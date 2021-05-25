Personal and Homecare Robotics Market Size by Application, Market Analysis Report and Forecast 2020-2025

Home Care Robotic market is especially growing on the ground of rising demand for the wireless product together with the advancement in technology in terms of smart homecare system. Also, the growing adoption of the smart home, up the quality of living and current urbanization round the world is predicted to supply enormous growth to the market. Moreover, rising geriatric population base as well as government support is another issue supplying the market growth.

Personal and Homecare Robotics market was valued at US$ 1,985.5 MN in 2017 and is projected to succeed in US$ 7822.90 MN by 2025, with a CAGR of 18.7%.

The emergence of low-price robotic solutions is a key driver boosting the market growth. To fulfill the growing quality, vendors are integration physical embodiments that are autonomous, interactive, and communicative. The combination of artificial intelligence is enabling the robots to understand human emotions and interact in a very real-time setting. Also, vendors are developing low-cost companion and emotional medical care robots to cater to the growing demand and increase the affordability of those robots.

The danger of malfunctioning and hacking of these robots can result in unintentional physical attacks on the user additionally to, driving the risk of persistent threats. The growing risk of cyberattacks allows the robots to be altered remotely can have an effect on the market growth.

Market Insights

The global Personal and Homecare Robotics market is segregated on the basis of Application as Old Man, Child, and Other. Based on Type the global Personal and Homecare Robotics market is segmented in Smart Robots and Half Smart Robots.

The global Personal and Homecare Robotics market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Personal and Homecare Robotics market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Blue Frog Robotics, Jibo, LG Electronics, PARO Robots US, Robert Bosch, SoftBank Group, and others are among the major players in the global Personal and Homecare Robotics market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Personal and Homecare Robotics Market has been segmented as below:

Personal and Homecare Robotics Market, By Application

Old Man

Child

Other

Personal and Homecare Robotics Market, By Type

Smart Robots

Half Smart Robots

Personal and Homecare Robotics Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Personal and Homecare Robotics Market, By Company

Blue Frog Robotics

Jibo

LG Electronics

PARO Robots US

Robert Bosch

SoftBank Group

