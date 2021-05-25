Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Size by Distribution Channel, Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025

The Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market is expected to be around US$ 112 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5% in the given forecast period.

Rising awareness about wellness, health, and personal grooming and appearance among men are anticipated to represent an ascent in the concern of men’s grooming products. Owing to expanding aging populace and growing awareness about focal points of utilizing anti-aging products for maintaining beautiful appearance and glowing skin.

Developing preference for natural and organic personal care (NOPC) products, expanding reception of Augmented Reality (AR) in the beauty business, developing the interest for anti-aging products, and expanding the popularity of men’s grooming products are the key factors that are relied upon to drive the market.

The global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores market is segregated on the basis of Distribution Channel as E-Commerce, Specialty Stores, Direct Selling, Hypermarkets & Retail Chains, and Others. Based on Product the global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores market is segmented in Makeup & Color Cosmetic Products, Deodorants/Fragrances, Skin Care/Sun Care, Hair Care, and Others. Based on Type the global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores market is segmented in Organic, Inorganic, and Vegan.

The global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, and Ve. The Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

L’Oreal Group, Unilever, Revlon, Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Procter & Gamble, Mary Kay Inc., Shiseido Company, Limited, Avon Products, Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Kao Corporation, and others are among the major players in the global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

