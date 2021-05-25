Healthcare Acquired Infection Market Size by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025

The Healthcare Acquired Infection Market is expected to be around US$ 26.70 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.1% in the given forecast period.

Developing number of immune-compromised patients, developing geriatric populace, ecological drivers, for example, growing bacterial load in hospitals, poor hospital infrastructure, crowding, growing incidence of chronic diseases requiring a prolonged stay in hospitals, poor infection control practices. Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is the quickest developing nosocomial disease and has been the reason for a developing market share. The developing danger of antibiotic-resistant microorganisms combined with developing medicinal services offices and confirmations is the basic driver of the market.

The global Healthcare Acquired Infection Market is segregated on the basis of Method of Treatment as Radiation, Sterilization, and Chemical. Based on Pathogen Types the global Healthcare Acquired Infection Market is segmented in Fungal, Viral, and Bacterial. Based on Type of Infection the global Healthcare Acquired Infection Market is segmented in Gastrointestinal Infections, Respiratory Infections, Urinary Tract Infections, Blood Stream Infections, and Surgical Site Infections.

The global Healthcare Acquired Infection Market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Healthcare Acquired Infection Market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

3M Company, Belimed AG, Cantel Medical Corp., GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer, Getinge AB, STERIS Corporation, Becton Dickinson And Company, and others are among the major players in the global Healthcare Acquired Infection Market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

