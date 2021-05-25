Home Healthcare Market Size by Technology Type, Market Analysis Report, Trends and Global Forecast 2020-2025

The Technologies for Long-term Care and Home Healthcare Market is expected to be around US$ 16.60 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 19.8% in the given forecast period.

The increasing number of senior citizens are rising in all the economies globally which will make a positive impact on the growth of this market. Thus, with the increasing population globally of senior citizens will increase the demand for the elder health care products, services and technologies. Eldercare advances are comprehensively characterized as items and systems that smoothens the health level, quality of life and personal satisfaction for seniors. Utilizing home tele-wellbeing, a senior can remain associated with a social insurance expert or guardian from home, utilizing the net, cellphones and standard phone lines. Home telehealth is the utilization of innovation to convey care in a patient’s place of living arrangement. Home telehealth incorporates checking of the patient’s physiological parameters and side effects just as instruction about the patient’s condition.

The global Technologies for Long-term Care and Home Healthcare Market is segregated on the basis of Technology Type as Elder Care Home Tele-Health Technologies and Elder Care Safety-Monitoring Technologies. Based on End-User the global Technologies for Long-term Care and Home Healthcare Market is segmented in Patients and Their Families, Hospitals and Nursing Homes, and Home Care Organizations.

The global Technologies for Long-term Care and Home Healthcare Market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Technologies for Long-term Care and Home Healthcare Market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

ACCUTECH, AEROTEL MEDICAL SYSTEMS, BEST TELEPRODUKTER AB, DATABASE SYSTEMS CORP., EDEVICE, FORA CARE, INC., H3 SYSTEM, ORANGE HEALTHCARE, PHILIPS HEALTHCARE, TUNSTALL HEALTHCARE (UK), LTD., and others are among the major players in the global Technologies for Long-term Care and Home Healthcare Market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Technologies for Long-term Care and Home Healthcare Market has been segmented as below:

Technologies for Long-term Care and Home Healthcare Market, By Technology Type

Elder Care Home Tele-Health Technologies

Elder Care Safety-Monitoring Technologies

Technologies for Long-term Care and Home Healthcare Market, By End-User

Patients and Their Families

Hospitals and Nursing Homes

Home Care Organizations

Technologies for Long-term Care and Home Healthcare Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Technologies for Long-term Care and Home Healthcare Market, By Company

ACCUTECH

AEROTEL MEDICAL SYSTEMS

BEST TELEPRODUKTER AB

DATABASE SYSTEMS CORP.

EDEVICE

FORA CARE, INC.

H3 SYSTEM

ORANGE HEALTHCARE

PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

TUNSTALL HEALTHCARE (UK), LTD.

