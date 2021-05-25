Hydrocolloids Market Size by Region Analysis, Emerging Trends and Future – Global Forecast 2020-2025

The Global Hydrocolloids Market is expected to grow US$ 11.80 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5% during the projected period.

Hydrocolloids are a type of functional food ingredients and used widely in various food and beverages product to increase viscosity, texture, stability, and physical appearance. Hydrocolloid forms viscous liquids or gels when it gets isolated in water. The major sources of hydrocolloids include polymers from animals, microbes, plants, and synthetics. Hydrocolloids are extensively used in food and beverages as an additive.

The product has been highly absorbed in the poultry market which is observed to have a steep rise in the past few years, which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the sector. Dressing industry & sauces, confectionary industry, and dairy industry are anticipated to propel the growth over the upcoming years.

Global Hydrocolloids market is segregated on the basis of application as personal care products, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and others. Based on type, the global Hydrocolloids market is segmented in carrageenan, gelatine, pectin, guar gum, microcrystalline cellulose and others. The report also bifurcates global Hydrocolloids market based on source type in seaweed, animal, synthetic, botanical and others.

Global Hydrocolloids market report provides geographic analysis covering regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The Hydrocolloids market for each region is further segmented for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Cargill Inc., Royal DSM, Penford Corporation are among the major players in the global Hydrocolloids market share. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Hydrocolloids Market has been segmented as below:

Hydrocolloids Market, by Application

Personal Care Products

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Hydrocolloids Market, by Type

Carrageenan

Gelatin

Pectin

Guar Gum

Microcrystalline Cellulose

Others

Hydrocolloids Market, by Source Type

Seaweed

Animal

Synthetic

Botanical

Others

Hydrocolloids Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

The report covers:

Global Hydrocolloids market sizes from 2016 to 2025, along with CAGR for 2019-2025.

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2025, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025

Global Hydrocolloids market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the Hydrocolloids market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report scope:

Global Hydrocolloids market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Hydrocolloids market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Penford Corporation, Cargill Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson etc.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Hydrocolloids industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Hydrocolloids market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making.

