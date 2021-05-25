Hydrocolloids Market Size by Region Analysis, Emerging Trends and Future – Global Forecast 2020-2025

The Global Hydrocolloids Market is expected to grow US$ 11.80 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5% during the projected period.
Hydrocolloids are a type of functional food ingredients and used widely in various food and beverages product to increase viscosity, texture, stability, and physical appearance. Hydrocolloid forms viscous liquids or gels when it gets isolated in water. The major sources of hydrocolloids include polymers from animals, microbes, plants, and synthetics. Hydrocolloids are extensively used in food and beverages as an additive.
The product has been highly absorbed in the poultry market which is observed to have a steep rise in the past few years, which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the sector. Dressing industry & sauces, confectionary industry, and dairy industry are anticipated to propel the growth over the upcoming years.
Global Hydrocolloids market is segregated on the basis of application as personal care products, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and others. Based on type, the global Hydrocolloids market is segmented in carrageenan, gelatine, pectin, guar gum, microcrystalline cellulose and others. The report also bifurcates global Hydrocolloids market based on source type in seaweed, animal, synthetic, botanical and others.
Global Hydrocolloids market report provides geographic analysis covering regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The Hydrocolloids market for each region is further segmented for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.
Competitive Rivalry
Cargill Inc., Royal DSM, Penford Corporation are among the major players in the global Hydrocolloids market share. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The Hydrocolloids Market has been segmented as below:
Hydrocolloids Market, by Application
Personal Care Products
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Hydrocolloids Market, by Type
Carrageenan
Gelatin
Pectin
Guar Gum
Microcrystalline Cellulose
Others
Hydrocolloids Market, by Source Type
Seaweed
Animal
Synthetic
Botanical
Others
Hydrocolloids Market, By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of World
The report covers:
Global Hydrocolloids market sizes from 2016 to 2025, along with CAGR for 2019-2025.
Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2025, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025
Global Hydrocolloids market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the Hydrocolloids market
Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report scope:
Global Hydrocolloids market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Hydrocolloids market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Penford Corporation, Cargill Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson etc.
Reasons to Buy this Report:
Gain detailed insights on the Hydrocolloids industry trends
Find complete analysis on the market status
Identify the Hydrocolloids market opportunities and growth segments
Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios
Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making.
