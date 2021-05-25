Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size by Type, Trends, and Qualitative Analysis – Global Forecast 2020-2025

Increase in cognizance level, rising income in developing countries, and initiatives undertaken by makers and native governments are projected to drive the market. Novel product innovations are anticipated to more fuel the expansion. These are a necessary artefact for ladies. Increasing initiatives to launch innovative, eco-friendly, and simple to use solutions let alone rising awareness among women will propel demand for varied novel product in near future.

The global feminine hygiene products market is expected to exceed more than USD 31.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The global Feminine Hygiene Products market is segregated on the basis of Type as Sanitary pads, Tampons, Panty liners, Menstrual Cup, and Feminine Hygiene Wash. Based on Distribution Channel the global Feminine Hygiene Products market is segmented in Convenience Stores, Supermarket, Department Stores, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Purchase.

The global Feminine Hygiene Products market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Feminine Hygiene Products market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Lil-lets UK Limited, Edgewell Personal Care, Ontex, Sanofi, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Unicharm Corporation, Procter and Gamble, and others are among the major players in the global Feminine Hygiene Products market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Feminine Hygiene Products Market has been segmented as below:

Feminine Hygiene Products Market, By Type

Sanitary pads

Tampons

Panty liners

Menstrual Cup

Feminine Hygiene Wash

Feminine Hygiene Products Market, By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Supermarket

Department Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Purchase

Feminine Hygiene Products Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Feminine Hygiene Products Market, By Company

Lil-lets UK Limited

Edgewell Personal Care

Ontex

Sanofi

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

Unicharm Corporation

Procter and Gamble

The report covers:

Global Feminine Hygiene Products market sizes from 2016 to 2025, along with CAGR for 2019-2025

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2025, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025

Global Feminine Hygiene Products market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Feminine Hygiene Products market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players.

Report Scope:

The global Feminine Hygiene Products market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

