Healthcare Analytics Market Size by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World – Global Forecast 2020-2024

Healthcare Analytics (HA) is employed by suppliers to be ready to determine clinically significant outcomes in reference to prices through investigational mining of electronic patient records for identifying inherent medical inaccuracies in the system thus on offer cost-effective treatments to patients, while reducing the quantity of resources wasted. Healthcare Analytics (HA) is used to reduce time to treatment, improve performance of aid providers, there’s risk mitigation, reduced rate of hospital readmissions, increasing use of personalized drugs, it eliminates the need of conducting extra diagnostic tests.

Advanced ways like predictive analytics are wide employed in government organizations like healthcare financing systems primarily to avoid frauds in payments.

Market Insights

The global Healthcare Analytics market is expected to be around US$ 62.5 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 25% in the given forecast period.

The global Healthcare Analytics market is segregated on the basis of Type as Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, and Cognitive Analytics. Based on Deployment the global Healthcare Analytics market is segmented in Cloud, On-Premises, and Web-based. Based on End-User Industry the global Healthcare Analytics market is segmented in Private Insurance Companies, Government Agencies, Employers and Private Exchanges, Hospitals, Healthcare, and Other.

Based on Component, the global Healthcare Analytics market is segmented in Software, Hardware, and Services. The report also bifurcates the global Healthcare Analytics market based on Application in Clinical, Financial, and Operational and Administrative.

The global Healthcare Analytics market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Healthcare Analytics market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Oracle Co, IBM, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Co, Optum Health, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Verisk Analytics, Oracle, Wipro, SCIO Health Analytic, and others are among the major players in the global Healthcare Analytics market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Healthcare Analytics Market has been segmented as below:

Healthcare Analytics Market, By Type

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Cognitive Analytics

Healthcare Analytics Market, By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

Web-based

Healthcare Analytics Market, By End-User Industry

Private Insurance Companies

Government Agencies

Employers and Private Exchanges

Hospitals

Healthcare

Other

Healthcare Analytics Market, By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Healthcare Analytics Market, By Application

Clinical

Financial

Operational and Administrative

Healthcare Analytics Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Healthcare Analytics Market, By Company

Oracle Co

IBM

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Co

Optum Health, Inc.,

SAS Institute Inc.

Verisk Analytics,

Oracle

Wipro

SCIO Health Analytic

The report covers:

Global Healthcare Analytics market sizes from 2016 to 2025, along with CAGR for 2019-2025

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2025, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025

Global Healthcare Analytics market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Healthcare Analytics market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Healthcare Analytics market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Healthcare Analytics market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Oracle Co, IBM, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Co, Optum Health, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Verisk Analytics, Oracle, Wipro, SCIO Health Analytic, and others.

