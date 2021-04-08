Pet Obesity Management Market Latest Report with Forecast to 2028

Global Pet Obesity Management Market: Overview

Obesity in animals is an increasing issue and the impact is severe. Obesity can influence all pet kinds, and the primary cause is whether you eat too much or not, although obesity can occur in some illnesses. Obesity is an excess body fat disorder that has impacted the health negatively. Overweight dogs have a short life span, have an adverse effect on their quality of life and are susceptible to other circumstances, including osteoarthritis, diabetes mellitus and some neoplastic diseases. The management of animal obesity has long been on the radar of the animal feed industry, but recent results demonstrate that it is a trend with a severe staying power. It offers pet food manufacturers a chance to become the primary line of defense to help customers, giving wings of flight to the Global Pet Obesity Management Market.

The study published on the global pet obesity management market, offer impressive focus on possible opportunities and any restraints, and elucidates on the key trends impacting the industry.

Global Pet Obesity Management Market: Notable Developments

Some of the key developments in the industry that are expected to influence the global pet obesity management market include:

In 2017, 56 per cent of dogs and 60% of cats were obese, according to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention. In addition, over the predicted era, the amount of pets that are accompanied by clinical obesity is anticipated to quickly increase, increasing market growth.

The market should continue to be driven by strategic efforts of multiple governments and private businesses to raise awareness of animal care. Hills Pet Nutrition, for example, has set out rules for raising consciousness of the hazards of overfeeding.

In May 2018 Royal Canin partnered in their “Fight the Beg” campaign against animal obesity with Celebrity Alison Sweeny.

Recently several businesses are working on creating FDA-approved medicines to treat circumstances such as obesity in dogs in reaction to this predominant issue of obesity in dogs. For example, Pfizer Animal Health recently developed Slentrol, the first dietary drug approved by the FDA for canine obesity. The dietary medicine suppresses the appetite of the dog and prevents fat absorption. This drug is given to the pet orally.

These are some of the leading developments in the industry that are expected to influence the global pet obesity management market in coming years.

Key vendors operating in the global pet obesity management market include Pedigree, Royal Canin, and Hills Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Global Pet Obesity Management Market Dynamics

Obesity and malnutrition among animals are two main problems that accelerate the worldwide market for animal obesity management. Obesity is a common health problem, which has generated huge demand on the market for products such as diabetes, heart conditions, high blood pressure, and cancer. The best diet for animals is free of grain and high-protein food as well as a mixture of nutrients and other ingredients. Reduced carbohydrate and low fat diets were developed that can also be produced in accordance with customers ‘ demands. The weight control components are gluten-free and low-glycemic. These are expected to gain traction in the global pet obesity management market in coming years.

The development of drugs for the loss of canine weight in the world of pet obesity leadership is expected in the coming years to acquire prominence. Due to fewer side-effects than other drugs, Slentrol (dirlostapide) records the largest demand in the canine weight loss drug industry. Canine weight loss drugs show important use in chronic stage management of obesity-related diseases. This is expected to further fuel the global pet obesity management market to a large extent.

