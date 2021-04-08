Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2028

The global ophthalmology is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. There are various that stimulate the expansion of ophthalmology therapeutics. Rising awareness about eye care and ocular disorder are anticipated to drive the global ophthalmology market to grow in the projected years.

TMR research report foretells about the size, share, trend, growth factors, and restraints affecting the global ophthalmology market. The report also sheds light on geographical and recent development in the market.

Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market: Notable Developments

The recent developments in the global ophthalmology therapeutic market are:

In June 2019, OCTANE’s Sixth Summit for ophthalmology technology showcased the technological advances in the field. The summit was attended by Cell Care Therapeutics, Len Techs, VisgenX, and IACTA. The aim of the summit was to bring in all physicians, ophthalmology drugs companies and investors together and facilitate partnership.

In April 2019, The American Academy of Ophthalmology honored three congress members of the United States for their exemplary contribution in preserving the access to enhanced eye care and treatments for the patients. This is award is known as Visionary Award, 2019.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global ophthalmology therapeutics market include –

Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Genentech, Inc. and Pfizer, Inc.

Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The factors leading the global ophthalmology therapeutics market to expand are :

Geriatric Population to Drive Global Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market

The growing number of geriatric population is expected to drive the growth in the global ophthalmology therapeutics market in the future. Due to the age factor the number of eye related diseases crop up such as glaucoma, cataract, etc., aiding in the expansion of the ophthalmology market.

Additionally, rising number of chronic ocular disorders such as macular edema, and macular degeneration are anticipated to push the global ophthalmology market to expand during the forecast period.

Further, eye disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, widespread of seasonal eye infections such as conjunctivitis and enhanced treatments are projected to drive the global ophthalmology therapeutics market in the near future.

Novel Drug Delivery System to Stimulate Growth

The increasing research and development has led to several novel drug developments in the ophthalmology therapeutics market. This is expected to expand the global ophthalmology therapeutics market in the upcoming years.

On the basis of segmentation the global ophthalmology therapeutics market is divided into over the counter (OTC) drugs and prescribed drugs. Among these, the prescribed drugs segment is projected to hold a major share in the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of disease types, the global ophthalmology therapeutics market is divided into glaucoma, dry eye, infections, uveitis, allergies and retinal disorders. But, retinal disorders are projected to register a higher growth in the global gy therapeutics market.

Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market: Geographical Analysis

Previously, North America is held the global ophthalmology therapeutics market and it is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth here is attributable to rising number of eye disorder, growing geriatric population. Additionally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase a surge in the growth over the forecast period. The growth is expected to be due to rising awareness about eye care, rising disposable income, and presence of better medical infrastructure.

