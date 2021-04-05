Retort Packaging Market Predicted to Accelerate the Growth by 2020-2030

Retort Packaging Market: Outlook

The retort packaging market is extrapolated to garner expansive growth prospects across the assessment period of 2020-2030. The growing inclination of a large number of individuals across the globe toward convenience foods may serve as a prominent growth factor for the retort packaging market. The escalating popularity of retort packaging across the food and beverage industry may have a positive impact on the growth of the retort packaging market.

Retort packers are produced combining plastic with metal foils. This packaging type helps in keeping the food product sterile for a long period. Thus, similar advantages may prove to be growth boosters for the growth of the retort packaging market. On the basis of products, the retort packaging market can be classified into cans, pouches, spouted pouches, cartons, stand-up pouches, gusseted pouches, back seal quad pouches, cartons, trays, and others. Based on material, the retort packaging market can be segmented into metal, polyamide, ethyl vinyl alcohol, plastic, paper and paperboard, polyester, and polyethylene.

The overwhelming use of retort packaging across diverse end-users such as ready-to-eat meals, pet food, soups, sauces, meat, poultry, seafood, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and others may bring immense growth prospects for the retort packaging market.

Retort Packaging Market: Competitive Analysis

The highly fragmented retort packaging market has a plethora of players vying for the top. The players in the retort packaging market are involved in intense competition. Manufacturers in the retort packaging adopt strategic collaborations to cement their foothold and explore untapped opportunities.

Some key participants in the retort packaging market are’

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Tredegar Corporation

Mondi Group

Sealed Air Corp.

Clifton Packaging Group Ltd

Paharpur 3P

HPM Global

Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

Retort Packaging Market: Key Trends

The ability of retort packaging to withstand temperatures up to 250 degrees Celsius and the protection of materials during transportation may bring expansive growth prospects for the retort packaging market. The food texture, aroma, and overall flavor remain intact due to this packaging. Thus, these factors bring exponential growth prospects for the retort packaging market.

The growing influence of recyclable retort packaging may serve as a robust growth pillar for the retort packaging market. The rising awareness about environmental conservation among a considerable chunk of the populace has led to the creation of recyclable retort packaging. This type of packaging reduces the carbon footprint by nearly 60 percent as per some studies. Thus, these aspects sow the seeds of growth across the retort packaging market.

ProAmpac recently introduced recycle-ready mono-material retort packaging. Such developments bring intense growth opportunities for the retort packaging market.

Retort Packaging Market: COVID-19 Impact

The novel coronavirus pandemic has affected the retort packaging market to a certain extent. The enforcement of strict lockdown restrictions on the back of the rising virus transmission rates across many countries resulted in the shutting down of manufacturing units and production facilities. This aspect led to a decline in the production and demand for retort packaging. Nevertheless, the relaxation in lockdown restrictions will help the players in the retort packaging market to revive lost growth.

Retort Packaging Market: Regional Aspects

Asia Pacific’s retort packaging market is anticipated to hold a dominating share across the assessment period of 2020-2030. The growing urbanization across a large number of countries in the region may prove to be a prominent growth accelerator. North America and Europe may observe moderate growth through the forecast period.

