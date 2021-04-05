Elastomeric Respirators Market Latest Report with Forecast to 2030

Elastomeric respirators are the reusable tight-fitting air-purifier respirators that seal the nasal and mouth portion of the face using elastomeric material. Elastomeric respirator provides equal protection as N95 filtering facepiece respirators, with its advanced filters, canisters and cartridges. Elastomeric respirator contains there types of filters including N-Series, R-Series and P-Series filters which provides protection. The oil protection is provided by P-Series and somewhat oil protection for 8 hours from R-Series. The elastomeric respirator is vital in an environment contaminated with the airborne pathogen and toxic gases. The global elastomeric respirators market is expected to bloom further due to the surging demand of elastomeric respirator to curb the airborne pathogens and the respiratory diseases caused by air pollution and toxic gases, also for mining, and defense for the protection from viruses and toxic gases, oil and fine particles.

Coronavirus pandemic has propelled the global elastomeric respirators market due to the massive spread of the infection, absence of any vaccine or drug and the soaring demand of elastomeric respirators to curb the infections and death tolls.

Elastomeric Respirators Market: Drivers and Restraints

The surging cases of airborne infections and pollution of toxic gases are driving the growth of the global elastomeric respirators market. Elastomeric respirator is in high demand due to their advanced protection from lethal pathogens such as bacteria, viruses and toxic gases. The elastomeric respirators are also being adopted due to the shortage of N95 respirators amid coronavirus pandemic for their higher safety and efficacy. The elevated use of elastomeric respirators in the defense services and oil & gas mining are transcending the market growth. The recent advancements and launches of several elastomeric respirators by key players, along with the support of the regulatory bodies are fueling the elastomeric respirators market growth.

However, the market is restrained by the high cost of the elastomeric respirators, the lesser adoption due to the hassle of cleaning the filters and lack of awareness.

Although, the elastomeric respirators market is expected to leverage further due to its efficient usage in the healthcare, construction, defense and mining & nuclear industry. The rising cases of airborne pathogen infections are also expected to bloom the sales of elastomeric respirators.

Elastomeric Respirators Market: Segmentation

The global elastomeric respirators market is segmented into type, filter, applications, use, end user and regions.

By type, the global elastomeric respirators market is further segmented into:

Half-Facepiece respirators

Full-Facepiece respirators

By filter, the global elastomeric respirators market is further segmented into:

N-Series

P-Series

R-Series

By application, the global elastomeric respirators market is further segmented into:

Healthcare

Construction

Defense

Manufacturing

Mining & Nuclear

Oil & Gas

By distribution channel, the global elastomeric respirators market is further segmented into:

Online retailers

Retailers

Elastomeric Respirators Market: Overview

The global elastomeric respirators market is expected to grow with its escalating demand due to its advanced protection from airborne pathogens such as viruses and toxic gases, oil and fine particles. By type, the full-facepiece respirators are expected to rule the market for its full face protection from harmful vapours, and higher expense. By filter, the P-series is expected to rule the segment for its advanced protection from oil vapours. By applications, the healthcare segment is anticipated to rule due to the rising cases of airborne infection, placing the massive demand of the elastomeric respirators. By distribution channel, the online retailers are expected to rule the market with attractive advertisements, ease of ordering and shopping.

Elastomeric Respirators Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the global elastomeric respirators market with the massive demand, surging prevalence of airborne infections and the presence of key players. Europe is expected to hold the second highest largest elastomeric respirators market its advanced filter technology of elastomeric respirators. Asia-Pacific elastomeric respirators market is expected to grow at the fastest pace owing to the huge population base and rising demand of the elastomeric respirators. Latin America elastomeric respirators market is anticipated to grow gradually with the rising awareness. The Middle East & Africa elastomeric respirators market is expected to be least lucrative due to the lack of awareness.

Elastomeric Respirators Market: Key Players

The key players of the global elastomeric respirators market include MSA, 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic plc, Dupont and others.

