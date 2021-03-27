The global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market research report provides the most comprehensive coverage of all the economic activities concerned with extraction, production, processing of raw materials, construction, or any information on enterprises’ output of a specified product or service. The study undertaken in this research ensures a holistic and in-depth analysis of the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market along with actionable insights and granular data isprovided. Based on expert analysis, the report provides key information of the biggest global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market industries by revenue and by market size in 2021. Besides, the monitoring tools help in identifying successes and problems in the business process management (BPM) lifecycle of these Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) industries.

Vendor Profiling: Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market, 2020-26:



Aramex

Dynamic Parcel Distribution (GeoPost)

Antron Express

Deutsche Post DHL

United Parcel Service

General Logistics Systems

ONS Express & Logistics

A1Express

One World Express

DX Group

Interlink Express Parcels

City Link

Parcelforce Worldwide

AK Express

FedEx

TNT Express

Bring Couriers

Allied Express

Hermes Europe

DTDC

Naparex

The study analyzes the opportunities and forecasts between the years 2022 – 2026. The report offers detailed insights on the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market elucidating various market segments in the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market. Market dynamics that influence the global price, sales quantity, supply chains, demand of goods and services, and other factors of the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) are market provided in the report. Moreover, a detailed report on the business restrictions and opportunities for the market participants or the ones who want to venture into the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market is offered in the research.It covers the geographic regions and countries, business derivatives including bonds, interest rates, investment holdings, commodities, currencies, and best valued stocks in the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP).

Analysis by Type:



Air

Ship

Road

Analysis by Application:



Business-to-business (B2B)

Business-to-consumer (B2C)

Consumer-to-consumer (C2C)

Regional Analysis:

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Insights on the policies for economic and technological development with its impact on the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market industries are provided in the research. Furthermore, the report studies the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market size and segment markets based on application, customer base, geography, and companies operating in the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market.Market analysis for the most significant regional markets including Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Europe and Asia offered. The market size of each of these regions including the different segments is covered in the report.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Revenue in 2020

3.3 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

The Report Offers:

• Assessment of the market share (by value, by volume) for the country and regional level segments.

• Recommendations for strategic alignments to boost the efficacy and effectiveness of the new entrants of the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market.

• The report covers market data for the years 2015 to 2021, and forecast data for the years 2022 to 2026.

• Strategic recommendations based on the market predictions.

• Mapping of the competitive landscape of the common trends including the technology trends in the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market.

• Profiles of all the major shareholding companies in the market with details on their strategies, key financials, and ongoing developments.

