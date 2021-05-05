Cryogenic Equipment Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights And Forecast 2026

The scientific study of materials at their extremely low temperatures is called cryogenics. Cryogenic equipment is used for operating in extremely low temperatures and at a slow rate so as to prevent thermal shock to its components. The increasing demand for liquefied natural gas or LNG is propelling the growth of the global cryogenic equipment market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new report. To cite an example, a new high recovery cryogenic gas processing plant was launched by a subsidiary of Honeywell, namely UOP Russel in Sep 2018. This gas processing plant is 50% larger than other plants that are pre-engineered till today and has a capacity of 300 million standard cubics per day. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the global cryogenic equipment market in the forecast duration.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cryogenic-equipment-market-100823

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Cryogenic Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Tanks, Valves, Vaporizer, Pumps, Others), By Cryogen Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG, Others), By End User (Chemical, Energy & Power Generation, Electrical, Metallurgy, Others), and Geography Forecast Till 2026,” the cryogenic equipment market can be categorized on the basis of cryogen type, product type, end-user, and geography. With respect to product type, the market is classified into pumps, vaporizers, valves, tanks, and others. Based on the cryogen type, the market is grouped into LNG, oxygen, argon, nitrogen, and others. On the basis of end user segmentation, the market is divided into metallurgy, electrical, chemical, energy and power generation, and others.

The report on market focusses on all factors influencing the growth of the market with interesting insights. The report also presents opportunities that may help cryogenic equipment market generate great revenues in the forecast duration.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/cryogenic-equipment-market-100823

Some of the companies are mentioned below:

Altas Copco

Ebara Corporation

Nikkiso

Flowserve Corporation

Wilo AG

ITT

Herose GmbH

INOXCVA

Schlumberger

Roper Industries

Wessington Cryogenics

Grundfos

Sulzer

Weir

Chart Industries

KSB

Linde

Cryofab

Key Industry Developments

In Sep 2018, UOP Russel, subsidiary of Honeywell has launched a new high recovery cryogenic gas processing plant with a capacity of 300 million standard cubic per day and is 50% larger than other pre-engineered plants till date.

In Apr 2019, High-tech cryogenic equipment supplier, Cryostar launched its new mobile LNG fuelling station. The main features of the station are compactness, modularity, and transportability.

In Sep 2018, Chart Industries, Inc. has announced to acquire Italy-based VRV S.p.A. and its subsidiaries. The acquisition builds on Chart’s capital allocation strategy, focusing on core cryogenic and energy technologies.

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant on Account of Rapid Industrialization

The surge in demand from the power industry is propelling growth of the cryogenic equipment market in North America. This region also plans to expand in the forthcoming years. On the other side, the market in Europe is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the forecast duration on account of surge in demand for cryogenic devices from various industries such as electronics, and food and beverage industry.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a fast pace owing to rapid industrialization. In addition to this, the increasing demand for power to store and ship LNG from countries such as India and China are anticipated to help Asia Pacific emerge as a dominant region in the forecast duration.

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Cryogenic Equipment Market Growth Forecast – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100823

Other Exclusive Reports:

Welding Wires Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

POE LED Lighting Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

AC Drives Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

Asphalt Pavers Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]