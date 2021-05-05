Cryogenic Pump Market 2021 | with COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis & Future Growth Analysis by Top Key Players and Regional Forecast -2027

The global cryogenic pump market size is projected to reach USD 6.03 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand for renewable energy is expected to stoke the adoption of these pumps, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Cryogenic Pump Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Positive Displacement Pump and Displacement Pump), By Cryogen Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Others), By End User (Oil & Gas, Metallurgy, Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Marine, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Recent data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) showed that in 2018, global capacity additions of renewables increased by 171 GW, reflecting an annual growth of 7.9% from 2017 levels. Moreover, renewables accounted for nearly 67% of new power generation capacity added in 2018, spearheaded by developing economies of Asia. However, storing surplus power has been a persistent issue in the energy industry. Cryogenic pumps provide an efficient solution for this. Research by the University of Birmingham found that cryogenic storage systems can be easily scaled according to the inflow of electricity from renewables by manipulating the size of the liquefaction unit. The total energy can be captured and stored in larger or smaller containers as per requirement.

Get PDF Brochure – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cryogenic-pump-market-100824

The COVID-19 pandemic has gravely affected industries and businesses around the world. Lockdowns, social distancing, and fear of getting infected have stalled economic activities, disrupting supply chain networks and pushing down demand for goods and services globally. Governments and private sector entities are taking multiple efforts to mitigate the damage caused by this pandemic, but uncertainty is widespread. However, collective strength and unity will help us tide over these hard times. At Fortune Business Insights, we are constantly endeavoring to provide you with comprehensive research on various markets so as to equip your business with the necessary intelligence to emerge victorious on the other side of this crisis.

The report finds that the global market value was at USD 3.49 billion in 2019 and also shares the following:

Detailed analysis of the market drivers, trends, and restraints;

Microscopic examination of the various segments of the market;

Thorough research into the regional developments and prospects influencing the market; and

Exhaustive study of the major market players and their key strategies.

Top Players Overview:

Vanzetti Engineering (Italy)

SEFCO (Switzerland)

Phpk Technologies (United States)

INOXCVA (India)

Flowserve Corporation (United States)

Fives (France)

Ebara Corporation (Japan)

Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan)

Sehwa Tech, Inc. (Japan)

Ruhrpumpen Global (United States)

Cryostar (France)

Brooks Automation (United States)

Sulzer (Switzerland)

The Weir Group PLC (Scotland)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Ask for Customization – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cryogenic-pump-market-100824

Regional Insights

Growing Investments in Renewable Energy to Feed Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the cryogenic pump market share during the forecast period on account of rising intensity of investments in renewable energy sources. India and China have made some of the largest capacity additions in renewables in the past few years. In China, LNG imports rose by 41% in 2019 and the country is making remarkable strides in cryogenic technology.

In North America and the Middle East & Africa, widening applications of these pumps for industrial operations is boosting the market. The market in Europe, on the other hand, is being driven by growth of the petrochemicals and oil & gas industries, particularly in France, Italy, and Spain.

Industry Developments:

March 2020 : China-based Yantai LNG Group secured clearance from the National Development and Reform Commission to construct an LNG terminal in Shandong province. The facility will also be linked to a national pipeline spanning 530kms, which will be built alongside the terminal.

China-based Yantai LNG Group secured clearance from the National Development and Reform Commission to construct an LNG terminal in Shandong province. The facility will also be linked to a national pipeline spanning 530kms, which will be built alongside the terminal. December 2019: US-based Elliott Group inaugurated the site for its new, state-of-the-art cryogenic pump testing facility in Pennsylvania, which will be completed in the next 18 months. The plant will be dedicated to enhanced R&D activities and aid in supplying superior cryogenic pumps to the company’s global clients.

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Cryogenic Pump Market Growth Forecast – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100824

Other Exclusive Reports:

AC Drives Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

Asphalt Pavers Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Ultrafine Tungsten Wire Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Aerial Imaging Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]